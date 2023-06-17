Because of the Juneteenth holiday, the Daily News will be not published Monday.

Features normally found in a Monday edition of the newspaper are either included in today’s Daily News or will be included in the Tuesday edition. Monday’s comic strips, for example, are included in today’s Daily News on page 12.

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed bipartisan legislation establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday. The holiday marks the date when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free — which occurred June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers told enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, news of their freedom.

US nuclear-powered sub arrives in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States deployed a nuclear-powered submarine capable of carrying about 150 Tomahawk missiles to South Korea on Friday, a day after North Korea resumed missile tests in protest of the U.S.-South Korean live-fire drills.

Tornado devastates Texas Panhandle town, killing 3

PERRYTON, Texas (AP) — A tornado tore through the Texas Panhandle town of Perryton, killing three people, injuring dozens more and causing widespread damage as another series of fierce storms carved its way through Southern states.

Nominations sought for 2023 Green Leaf Award

It is time once again for Green Leaf Award nominations to be submitted to the Norfolk Tree Advisory Board. The Green Leaf Award is presented annually to a business and resident in Norfolk for their landscape efforts and accomplishments.