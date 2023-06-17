Because of the Juneteenth holiday, the Daily News will be not published Monday.
Features normally found in a Monday edition of the newspaper are either included in today’s Daily News or will be included in the Tuesday edition. Monday’s comic strips, for example, are included in today’s Daily News on page 12.
In 2021, President Joe Biden signed bipartisan legislation establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday. The holiday marks the date when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free — which occurred June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers told enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, news of their freedom.