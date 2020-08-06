Norfolk’s Oktoberfest celebration has fallen victim to the pandemic.

The Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with BankFirst announced Thursday that the annual Oktoberfest Celebration will not take place in 2020.

Officials with the hosting entities cited COVID-19 as the reason for the decision, saying the health and safety of attendees, volunteers and vendors are their primary concern.

“We have been monitoring the health directives in place due to COVID-19 and communicate daily with Elkhorn (Logan) Valley Public Health,” the chamber said in a press release. “In a joint decision, the chamber and BankFirst have decided to postpone the event to support and promote continued efforts to control and minimize the risk potential associated with large, public gatherings and the spread of COVID-19.”

The crowd cheers on competitors of the stein holding contest during Oktoberfest in Norfolk last year. This year's event has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The chamber and bank expressed its appreciation to those who have attended and supported the event in the past and said they look forward to reuniting for Oktoberfest in 2021.

“We appreciate your understanding during these difficult times.”

The celebration, which began in 2012, honors Norfolk’s German heritage and typically happens in late September around the same weekend that the LaVitsef Time celebration took place before it disbanded in 2007.

Highlights of the event typically include music bands, food vendors and special beer brewed specially for Oktoberfest.

Two of the largest festivals in the world are, not surprisingly, found in Germany. Around 6 million people attend Munich’s two-week event, which features the traditional tents, long wooden tables and benches where beer and food is served. More than a million people attend the event in Hannover, Germany.

