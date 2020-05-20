The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department announced that there were no new COVID-19 cases in the district on Tuesday.
The ELVPHD announced there were no new cases in Madison, Stanton, Cuming or Burt counties on its Facebook page Tuesday night. This is the first time in weeks the numbers haven’t risen.
On May 14, the results for the district were:
— Madison County: 273 positive out of 2,234 tests. Three deaths and 89 recoveries.
— Stanton County: 12 positive out of 101 tests and six recoveries.
— Cuming County:15 positive out of 200 tests and three recoveries.
— Burt County: Six positive out of 86 tests and one recovery.