No need to toss trees in trash

Now that Christmas is over, people will soon begin taking down the decorations that have brightened their lives for weeks. Soon, the Christmas tree will either be packed back in a box and stored in the basement or hauled to the end of the driveway for the garbage man to pick up.
But there’s a better way to dispose of a real tree. Instead of tossing it into a landfill, find another use for it.
In Norfolk, several organizations have teamed up to offer recycling of live trees where they will be chipped into mulch that is used in city parks and on roadways.
This is the 31st year the recycling program has been offered by Keep Norfolk Beautiful, Nebraska Public Power, the City of Norfolk Fire, Park and Street Division.
Trees can be delivered to the Norfolk Fire Division Training Center located at Benjamin Avenue and Pine Street from now through Jan. 9, 2021.
The trees will be chipped the following week, if the weather cooperates, officials said.
“On average we collect 400 to 600 trees annually,” said Dawn Miller with Keep Norfolk Beautiful. “Some years about 100 trees are diverted to be used for fish habitat. An average, a Christmas tree can weigh 50 pounds. When mulched it’s 50 pounds of mulch. When the mulch has dried, the weight can be reduced to 5 pounds.”
Debate continues
Each year, there are 25 to 30 million real Christmas trees sold in the U.S. And the debate continues whether it’s more sustainable to buy a real tree or a fake tree. Fake trees can be used year after year, while a real tree is cut down, can only be used once, and then discarded. So why would anyone want to cut down more trees?
Most real Christmas trees are grown on farms, like crops, for the specific purpose of being harvested as Christmas trees. Every time a real Christmas tree is bought, a new one is replanted on the farm. Very few Christmas trees are removed from federal forests, and those that are removed are strictly regulated by the U.S. Forest Service.
Real trees are more sustainable because they are biodegradable, unlike plastic trees that cause harm the environment. Plus, Christmas tree farms provide many of the same benefits as community trees and forests; cleaning the air and water, removing carbon, stabilizing soil and more. One of the other benefits of a real Christmas tree are the different ways you can recycle it at the end of the season.
Christmas tree facts
- There are approximately 25 to 30 million real Christmas trees sold in the U.S. every year.
- There are close to 350 million real Christmas trees currently growing on Christmas Tree farms in the U.S. alone, all planted by farmers.
- North American real Christmas trees are grown in all 50 states and Canada.
- Eighty percent of artificial trees worldwide are manufactured in China, according to the U.S. Commerce Department.
- Real trees are a renewable, recyclable resource. Artificial trees contain non-biodegradable plastics and possible metal toxins such as lead.
- For every real Christmas tree harvested, one to three seedlings are planted the following spring.
- There are about 350,000 acres in production for growing Christmas trees in the U.S.; much of it preserving green space.
- There are close to 15,000 farms growing Christmas trees in the U.S., and over 100,000 people are employed full or part-time in the industry.
- It can take as many as 15 years to grow a tree of typical height (6 – 7 feet) or as little as four years, but the average growing time is seven years.
- The top Christmas Tree producing states are Oregon, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Washington.
- There are more than 4,000 local Christmas tree recycling programs throughout the United States.
Plenty of uses for live Christmas trees
There are other ways to use your tree. Following are suggestions provided by the Arbor Day Foundation.
Firewood
Because most evergreens are heavy sap trees, they work best for firewood when used outdoors. The sap is flammable and creosote build-up can pose as a threat when used indoors. Evergreens tend to burn hot and fast, making them ideal for bonfires.
Trees with sap should be dried out a few months before cutting or burning to avoid a mess and an unruly fire.
Mulch
Instead of taking your tree to the city’s disposal site, you can make mulch or compost for your own use. Whether it’s with the woodchips or needles, mulch is a great way to keep your yard trees healthy and moist during the cold winter season. Pine needles are full of nutrients that enhance the PH of your soil if its more alkaline and allow your soil to breathe without becoming dense and compacted. Be sure to douse your pine needles with water and mix well in your compost pile.
Wildlife
The tree doesn’t have to be living for wildlife to take over. Place it outside and hang bird feeders on it to attract birds and turn it into a bird sanctuary. Other critters will soon follow as they nest in the branches.
Fish feeder
When trees are dropped and left in water, they become a thriving reserve for fish. The weight of the tree acts as an anchor, and as time passes, algae starts to form on the tree, feeding fish and protecting them from predators. Check with local officials and see if you can drop your tree in a nearby lake or pond.
Wood ash
After you’ve burned the wood from your tree, gather the ashes and spread them on your garden. Wood ash contains potassium and lime (among other nutrients), which help plants thrive, or mix the ashes into a compost. The ashes are also useful in keeping insects away. Don’t confuse wood ash with coal ash, coal ash does not offer the same benefits.
Insulation
Cut off the branches of your tree and lay them on your garden bed, the boughs will protect your plants from winter freezes and spring thaws. By laying them on your garden, you’re giving your plants a steady temperature for the cold months. The limbs also work well as a garden edge.
Fresheners
If the needles on your tree are still green, strip the tree and store the needles in paper bags or sachets to use as fresheners. The needles will retain their scent and freshen your home year-round.
Coasters
You don’t have to be a craftsman to cut the trunk into one-inch wood coasters. They’re attractive, practical and protect your wood tables from water damage. Be sure to let the tree completely dry before cutting (or the wood will split) and varnish the coasters before use.