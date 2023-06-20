There will be no meeting of the Norfolk Planning Commission on Wednesday, June 21.
In other news
The Madison County Joint Planning Commission met Thursday evening.
COLUMBUS — Behlen Mfg. Co., a leading manufacturer of metal products that has its headquarters in Columbus, has announced a strategic restructuring plan that will involve the closure of its Omaha facility — Behlen Technology & Manufacturing (BTM).
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Islamic extremists drove up to the American missionary's home in Niger under the cover of evening, gunning down two guards who stood watch. Jeff Woodke recalls seeing the muzzle blasts and hearing the screams before being thrown into a pickup truck that then sped away.
Listed below is the 72-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Tuesday in area communities.
Norfolk police were called to an apartment in the 1700 block of Pasewalk Avenue for a disturbance on Sunday afternoon.
The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
Rescuers in a remote area of the Atlantic Ocean raced against time early Tuesday to find a missing submersible carrying five people on a mission to document the wreckage of the Titanic.
The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
STANTON — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft complaint at a residence off Highway 35 near Woodland Park on Friday evening.