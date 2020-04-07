No lunches over holiday weekend

The Orphan Grain Train will not be providing free sack lunches Thursday, April 9; Friday, April 10; and Monday, April 13. The facility is closed those days for Easter. For the past few weeks, the organization has been providing free sack lunches to help people through the COVID-19 pandemic. The lunch program will resume Tuesday, April 14.
In other news
With almost two weeks of online learning under their belts, some Northeast Community College students and faculty said they are getting used to the isolating virtual instruction.
The Norfolk City Council approved a new approach to help move a long-awaited downtown park toward completion.
In the weeks since the coronavirus pandemic began, there are more people who need a little extra help keeping their families fed and healthy.
Patti Gubbels is running for a seat on the Nebraska State Board of Education in District 3, a position held by Rachel Wise.
A Norfolk woman was arrested in connection with methamphetamine Monday night.
Spring cleaning just got easier.
The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Northeast Community College Board of Governors during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
The Orphan Grain Train will not be providing free sack lunches Thursday, April 9; Friday, April 10; and Monday, April 13. The facility is closed those days for Easter. For the past few weeks, the organization has been providing free sack lunches to help people through the COVID-19 pandemic. …
A man in his 60s with no underlying medical conditions is the first confirmed COVID-19 in Stanton County.