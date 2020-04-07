The Orphan Grain Train will not be providing free sack lunches Thursday, April 9; Friday, April 10; and Monday, April 13. The facility is closed those days for Easter. For the past few weeks, the organization has been providing free sack lunches to help people through the COVID-19 pandemic. The lunch program will resume Tuesday, April 14.

No lunches over holiday weekend

