No July 4 parade in Norfolk

NORFOLK — This year due to safety concerns, it has been decided to not hold the Norfolk Oddfellows parade for 2020.
Parade organizers told the Daily News on Monday afternoon that they regret not having the parade, but they decided not to hold it because of safety concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Big Bang Boom Fireworks show this year will take place on Saturday, July 4, at 9:45 p.m. at Northeast Community College. It will be a drive-in show, with people encourage to park in the parking lots to view it.
The show also is being designed to feature high shooting fireworks that should be more highly visible farther away.