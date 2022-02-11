No injuries reported in two-vehicle accident

Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle accident in rural Madison County about 5:30 p.m. Thursday. An SUV flipped onto its top and came to rest in the southeast ditch near the intersection of 835th Road and 552nd Avenue.
A pickup came to rest and was facing west at the southeast part of the intersection. At least four people were involved in the accident, but nobody was transported to the hospital from the scene.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Norfolk Fire & Rescue and Madison Fire & Rescue all responded to the scene, which is about 10 miles southwest of Norfolk.