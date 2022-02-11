Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle accident in rural Madison County about 5:30 p.m. Thursday. An SUV flipped onto its top and came to rest in the southeast ditch near the intersection of 835th Road and 552nd Avenue.

A pickup came to rest and was facing west at the southeast part of the intersection. At least four people were involved in the accident, but nobody was transported to the hospital from the scene.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Norfolk Fire & Rescue and Madison Fire & Rescue all responded to the scene, which is about 10 miles southwest of Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Regional notes for Feb. 9

Regional notes for Feb. 9

Northeast Community College Board of Governors postpones meeting; Madison Avenue between Sixth and Seventh streets will be closed part of Wednesday, Feb. 16; and the Norfolk American Legion is now accepting coaching applications for the 2022 summer baseball season.

UK's Johnson cites 'a dangerous moment' in Ukraine crisis

UK's Johnson cites 'a dangerous moment' in Ukraine crisis

MOSCOW (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday the Ukraine crisis has grown into “the most dangerous moment” for Europe in decades, while his top diplomat held icy talks with her Moscow counterpart who said the Kremlin won’t accept lectures from the West.

Biden to split frozen Afghan funds for 9/11 victims, relief

Biden to split frozen Afghan funds for 9/11 victims, relief

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to issue an executive order on Friday to split the $7 billion in Afghan assets frozen in the U.S. to fund humanitarian relief in Afghanistan and to create a third-party trust fund to compensate victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, accordin…

No injuries reported in two-vehicle accident

No injuries reported in two-vehicle accident

Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle accident in rural Madison County about 5:30 p.m. Thursday. An SUV flipped onto its top and came to rest in the southeast ditch near the intersection of 835th Road and 552nd Avenue.

Ukrainians not panicking as West ramps up invasion rhetoric

Ukrainians not panicking as West ramps up invasion rhetoric

ADIIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — In the trenches of eastern Ukraine, across the tense contact lines with Russia-backed separatists, a soldier's calm verges on numbness after a sniper's bullet recently killed one of the 50 or so men under his command.

US inflation jumped 7.5% in the past year, a 40-year high

US inflation jumped 7.5% in the past year, a 40-year high

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation soared over the past year at its highest rate in four decades, hammering America’s consumers, wiping out pay raises and reinforcing the Federal Reserve’s decision to begin raising borrowing rates across the economy.