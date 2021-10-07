The Platte County Sheriff's Office said that nobody was injured in a Thursday morning crash involving a semi and a train.
Platt County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff said about 7:49 a.m. Thursday, deputies with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a semi-train collision at a railway crossing on Highway 91 near the intersection of 280th Avenue.
The investigation revealed that a 2015 freightliner semi, pulling an empty 2021 livestock trailer, had been traveling westbound on Highway 91 when the semi collided with a train operated by Nebraska Central Railroad. The train had been traveling north at the time of the collision, Wemhoff said.
Highway 91 remained closed at that location for several hours while personal removed the semi, which came to a stop, resting against the train. The collision caused one rail car to be knocked off the rail, but no cars left the tracks.
Railroad personal were eventually able to move the train, Wemhoff said, so as to no longer block Highway 91. However, railroad personal remained on scene for an extended period evaluating the condition of the tracks, reducing travel on Highway 91 down to one lane.
During morning commute hours, Platte County was blanketed in a heavy fog, Wemhoff said. The foggy conditions are believed to have contributed to the collision. The heavy fog also created an additional hazard for first responders and other personnel at the scene.
The driver of the semi, Timothy Starman, 34 of Ord, was not injured in the accident. Starman was issued a citation for driving too fast for conditions.
Damage to the freightliner was extensive, Wemhoff said, resulting in a total loss. The livestock trailer was not damaged during the collision. Damage to the rail car was minimal, with damage also occurring to the rail itself.
This story was updated at 9:35 a.m. Friday.
Emergency officials were working at the scene of an accident north of Humphrey early Thursday morning.
The accident involved the collision of a semi truck and a train at the railroad crossing on Highway 91 just west of the intersection of Highways 81 and 91.
Weather conditions at the scene are foggy.
No details on possible injuries were immediately available. More details will be released as they become available.
The original story was posted at 8:46 a.m. Thursday.