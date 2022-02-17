A house fire Thursday afternoon in central Norfolk didn't result in any injuries and was limited to one side of the structure.
About 1:50 p.m., the Norfolk Fire Division responded to reports of a house fire at 306 S. Fifth St. in Norfolk. The location of the home is between West Phillip Avenue and West Park Avenue.
A passerby had noticed the home was on fire, according to Norfolk Fire Chief Tim Wragge, and turned around to alert anyone who was inside. Both the passerby and Norfolk police officers quickly notified two occupants of the home that the structure was on fire and helped them exit safely out the back (west) side.
Firefighters found the east side of the home on fire upon arrival, according to Wragge, but the fire was extinguished within a few minutes and overhauled within 15 to 20 minutes.
Wragge said the fire was contained to the east side of the house, which is where the entry of the home is. Firefighters were working to confirm that the fire hadn't spread to the rest of the structure. It appeared that the exterior on the affected side of the house sustained a considerable amount of smoke damage and at least some fire damage.
Two dogs also were inside the home when the fire started, but both were accounted for, the fire chief said.
The Norfolk Police Division, Nebraska Public Power District and Black Hills Energy all assisted at the scene. The Norfolk fire marshal also was at the scene helping determine the cause of the fire around 2:30 p.m.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue had three trucks and an ambulance respond to the scene. Traffic on South Fifth Street, which is a one-way south of Madison Avenue, was being diverted by police.