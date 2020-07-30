HADAR — No injuries were reported after a Wednesday morning house fire drew crews from three communities to Hadar.
Hadar Fire Chief Gary Schuett said the owner of a home along Highway 13 a block east of Hometown Auto Repair in Hadar called for help at about 6 a.m. after the fire broke out in the kitchen.
Schuett said the fire started when materials near the stove caught on fire. The fire damaged the interior portion of the kitchen, and firefighters opened up a wall on the outside to make sure the fire had not extended elsewhere, he said.
A source at the scene said when he arrived, smoke was rising from the upper windows of the structure but no flames could be seen from his vantage point.
The main floor of the home sustained extensive smoke damage, but an estimate on the damages was not available, Schuett said.
Hadar Fire & Rescue was joined at the scene by Pierce Fire & Rescue and the Norfolk Fire Division.
Crews had blocked a portion of Highway 13 in Hadar on Wednesday morning as they tended to the fire, requiring morning commuters to take a minor detour from their regular route.
Story originally posted 7:16 a.m., July 29.
