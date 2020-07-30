HADAR — No injuries were reported after a Wednesday morning house fire drew crews from three communities to Hadar.

Hadar Fire Chief Gary Schuett said the owner of a home along Highway 13 a block east of Hometown Auto Repair in Hadar called for help at about 6 a.m. after the fire broke out in the kitchen.

Schuett said the fire started when materials near the stove caught on fire. The fire damaged the interior portion of the kitchen, and firefighters opened up a wall on the outside to make sure the fire had not extended elsewhere, he said.

A source at the scene said when he arrived, smoke was rising from the upper windows of the structure but no flames could be seen from his vantage point.

The main floor of the home sustained extensive smoke damage, but an estimate on the damages was not available, Schuett said.

Hadar Fire & Rescue was joined at the scene by Pierce Fire & Rescue and the Norfolk Fire Division.

Crews had blocked a portion of Highway 13 in Hadar on Wednesday morning as they tended to the fire, requiring morning commuters to take a minor detour from their regular route.

Story originally posted 7:16 a.m., July 29.

HADAR — A house fire in Hadar pulled fire and rescue crews from at least three communities early Wednesday morning.

Traffic on Highway 13 through Hadar was blocked, requiring commuters to detour from their regular route, as crews from Hadar, Norfolk and Pierce worked at the scene.

A source on the scene said when he arrived smoke was rising from the upper windows of the structure but no flames could be seen from his vantage point.

The home involved in the structure fire is located a block east of Hometown Auto in Hadar on the south side of Highway 13.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Tags

In other news

Arrest made at park

Arrest made at park

A call to Norfolk police about two men reportedly smoking from a glass pipe led to an arrest at a Norfolk park on Wednesday afternoon.

Theater in the park planned in Wakefield and Wayne

The Pulitzer Prize-nominated play “Love Letters” will be performed in Bressler Park on Friday, Aug. 7, at 6:30 p.m. and at Eaton Field in Wakefield on Saturday, Aug. 8, at 6:30 p.m. Both shows are free, with free-will donations accepted.

Vehicles burned in Mexico to protest US water payment

Vehicles burned in Mexico to protest US water payment

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Demonstrators in northern Mexico have burned several government vehicles, blocked railway tracks and set afire a government office and highway tollbooths to protest water payments to the United States.

Groups unite to urge US to extend food aid to schoolchildren

Groups unite to urge US to extend food aid to schoolchildren

NEW YORK (AP) — A high-profile coalition of educators, activists and philanthropists — including the American Federation of Teachers, the NAACP and the charity World Central Kitchen — is urging Congress to extend and expand emergency provisions that allow school districts nationwide to feed …

Connection Project of Norfolk receives CARES grant

The Connection Project, Norfolk’s first and only peer-run nonprofit mental health recovery organization, has been awarded a $75,000 Community CARES Response and Recovery Grant by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).