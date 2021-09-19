Multiple agencies were called to an early morning house fire Sunday in Norfolk.
Norfolk Fire Division Captain Scott Bonsall said in a press release that Norfolk Fire & Rescue was dispatched to 505 Pierce St. in Norfolk at 1:50 a.m. because a house was on fire.
On arrival, fire personnel saw flames coming from the garage, and crews encountered heavy smoke and flames from the front and the rear of the home, which is owned and occupied by Anthony and Julie Weiland and their family.
It took about 24 firefighters and seven rigs about 30 minutes to get the fire under control, and it took an additional two hours to overhaul the structure.
The property — estimated to be worth about $175,000 — sustained about $50,000 damage to the structure and $30,000 to its contents. The incident occurred at the same address where a fire damaged a detached garage on Sept. 4.
No injuries occurred during the incident, and the cause of the fire remains undetermined, Bonsall said.
The Norfolk Fire Division was assisted at the scene by Hadar Fire and Woodland Park Rescue, which provided manpower and equipment, as well as the Norfolk Police Division, Black Hills Energy and the Nebraska Public Power District.
Bonsall reminded residents to regularly check the batteries in their smoke detectors.