Nobody was injured after a gas line sprung a considerable leak at a Woodland Park residence Wednesday evening.
Shortly after 6 p.m., Hoskins/Woodland Park Fire and Rescue was dispatched to 205 Shetland Path for reports of a gas leak. About 6:15 p.m., fire and rescue personnel encountered a loud whistling noise and natural gas leaking from a hose, said Woodland Park Fire Capt. Jared Gall.
Gall said he was unsure what had struck the gas line and caused the leak, but a high volume of gas was visible. Multiple people were outside the residence when the gas line was struck, but they were all able to “run away quickly” and separate themselves from the leak, he said.
Gall and his crew worked to slow down the leak until Black Hills Energy arrived to shut off the gas line and repair the hose that was struck. Meanwhile, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was asked to evacuate several nearby residences as a precaution. The wind was blowing out of the northwest, so many of the homes within about one block south of the leak were cleared.
Law enforcement staged at the corner of Woodland Park and Shetland Path, as well as the corner of Meadow Lane and Park Lane to prevent passersby from getting close to the “hot zone.”
“We had to get people evacuated as soon as possible — get them out of their houses so we could get the situation assessed and know what we had to work with," Gall said.
Black Hills Energy arrived on scene about 6:50 p.m., and within 10 minutes of their arrival, neighboring residents were allowed to return to their homes. Stanton County Emergency Management also responded to the scene.
Gall said Black Hills Energy would be able to repair the line Wednesday night and the residents of the home wouldn’t be displaced. First responders remained on scene until about 8 p.m.