A grand jury decided not to indict anyone in connection to the death of Jose Rivera while he was in the custody at Madison County Jail.

The grand jury was supervised by Madison County District Court Judge James Kube. The jury met and finished deliberations on Monday, Kube said in a press release.

The jury found that “there had be no criminal conduct on the part of any individual, including any law enforcement officer, as to the death of Mr. Rivera.”

Rivera, 43, was found in the jail early on the morning of Oct. 28. His death appeared to be from natural causes and not related to COVID-19, said Madison County Attorney Joseph Smith in a press release on Oct. 28.

Rivera was being held on charges of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of heroin and tampering with physical evidence. He had pleaded not guilty on all charges.

