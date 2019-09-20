No foul play suspected in female’s death

Mall death investigated

NORFOLK POLICE OFFICERS investigate a parking lot where a deceased female was found Friday afternoon.

 Norfolk Daily News/Jake Wragge

A 911 call Friday afternoon regarding an unresponsive female in a vehicle at Sunset Plaza led to the discovery of a death. Capt. Mike Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said police officers and Norfolk Rescue arrived on scene to the south Herberger’s parking lot where it was determined the female in question was deceased. Bauer said the incident is under investigation, but there is no foul play suspected at this time.

