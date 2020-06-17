No decision yet on Crofton’s Dam Race

CROFTON — Crofton’s Dam Race committee remains hopeful that the triathlon, half marathon and bike race will go on as planned Saturday, July 25, at the Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area.
But as of this week, the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission (NGPC) has yet to approve outside entities hosting events in state recreation areas. The race committee is postponing the final decision until Thursday, July 2.
“We will continue to work with public officials, the local health department and NGPC leadership in the coming weeks before making a final decision,” said Tyler Wulf, superintendent at Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area. “The decision will also be dependent on directed health measures. The health and safety of park staff and users continues to be our main priority. We appreciate everyone's understanding and patience as we continue to open park facilities and activities.”
The race committee has designated a safety officer and created a safety plan to meet the Game & Parks stipulations and ensure the safety of the public. The plan may be reviewed at CroftonsDamRace.com.
“We respect the Game & Parks decision to hold off on a final decision at this point,” said Johnnie Ostermeyer, race director. “We can be flexible and keep planning in the meantime.”
The committee hopes to have at least 50 participants registered by Friday, July 10, to ensure a successful race, so athletes are encouraged to register at AllSportCentral.com. If the event is canceled, the fee may be credited toward next year’s race or the race committee may be contacted for other options.
Proceeds from the race will go toward a safe pedestrian trail in the Weigand and Burbach area of the park. “Having a partnership like this is one of many factors that make the park successful,” Wulf said. “A trail of this type will be used by many and for generations to come.”
Crofton’s Dam Race is hosted by a volunteer committee in coordination with the Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area and Weigand Marina.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more details, call Johnnie Ostermeyer at 402-508-0224 or Heidi Marsh at 605-660-4498, or visit CroftonsDamRace.com.