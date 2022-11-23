The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Behavioral Health is teaming up with the Nebraska Pharmacists Association, and Region 4 Behavioral Health System for a statewide project that will distribute free Narcan nasal spray kits at the following locations:
— Elgin Pharmacy, 112 S. Second St., Elgin, or call 402-843-5555.
— Main Street Apothecary, 201 E. Second St., Laurel, or call 402-256-3511.
— Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 500 Plaza Drive, West Point, or call 402-380-0046.
— Scribner Drugstore, 416 Main St., Scribner, or call 402-664-3133.
— Medicine Man Pharmacy, 122 W. 16th St., Schuyler, or call 402-352-3020.
— Tekamah Drug Co., 412 S. 13th Street Suite A, Tekamah, or call 402-374-2500.
Naloxone is a life-saving medicine that can reverse an opioid overdose. Naloxone can restore normal breathing to a person whose breathing has slowed or stopped due to opioids, including fentanyl, if given in time. Anyone can carry naloxone, administer it to someone experiencing an overdose, and potentially save a life. Naloxone will not harm someone if they are overdosing on drugs other than opioids, so it’s always best to use it if you think someone is overdosing.
Common opioids include prescription medications used to treat pain, such as morphine, codeine, methadone, oxycodone, hydrocodone, fentanyl, and hydromorphone, and illicit drugs like heroin.
If you or someone you know is at increased risk for opioid overdose, especially those struggling with opioid use disorder, you should carry naloxone and keep it at home. People who are taking high-dose opioid medications (greater or equal to 50 morphine milligram equivalents per day) prescribed by a doctor, people who use opioids and benzodiazepines together, and people who use illicit opioids like heroin should all carry naloxone. Because you can’t use naloxone on yourself, let others know you have it in case you experience an opioid overdose.