MADISON — Based on the latest public discussions, the Madison County Board of Commissioners will spend about $7 million on roads and bridges in the next budget.
Roads and bridges are one of the most costly areas for commissioners. And it seems when there are budget spikes in other areas, roads and bridges is the fund to most likely have projects deferred.
That appears to be the case this year as some costly capital items have eaten up much of the overall projected $53.7 million budget.
Of that $7 million for roads and bridges, several projects are payments of projects recently finished or nearly finished, such as Old Hadar Road and the Madison North Main Street project, a portion of which is being shared with the City of Madison.
Commissioners also have a couple of FEMA roads they are completing from flood damage, which the county is expected to be reimbursed.
That leaves as new projects work on Sherwood Road, Monroe Avenue, South First Street and most of Enola Road.
Commissioners spent about an hour discussing all the road projects and trying to determine which were “the worst of the worst” roads, as well as which handle the most traffic.
At one point, commissioners considered issuing more bonds to help catch up with some of the projects. Given how low interest rates are, it would seem to make sense, said commissioner Ron Schmidt.
“People, we’re behind,” Schmidt said. “That’s where I’m coming from.”
“But we are catching up,” said commissioner Eric Stinson.
“We are catching up, but we’re not catching up very fast,” Schmidt said.
In the end, they voted not to issue bonds for roads for the next budget, paying down the existing road fund bonds. If all goes as planned, the county will have only about $1 million in road bonds to pay when the fiscal year ends.
Uhlir said he is optimistic that interest rates will remain low, and the county board can issue more bonds to help catch up with the next budget if necessary.
There were just too many other expenses in the budget this year, he said.
“Let’s retire some debt and be able to go after it,” Uhlir said, noting that the county completed 19 miles in the last budget with the help of bonds.