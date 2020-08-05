STANTON — The Stanton County Fair, which began Wednesday, did not have a beer garden.
And like so many events and fairs that have had to alter plans, it is because of COVID-19 and directed health measures designed to limit its spread.
The fair, which runs through Sunday, had included the words “beer garden” in some advertisements ahead of it.
“That was our mistake,” said Tom Schellpeper, president of the fair board, who was reached on Wednesday evening. “We just called it that. We shouldn’t have.”
A letter earlier on Wednesday from Gina Uhing, health director for the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, was sent to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger. Stanton County is one of four counties in the district.
In the letter, Uhing stated that under the directed health measures, beer gardens are among the prohibited gatherings now in the district because of the pandemic.
Unger, who also was reached by phone on Wednesday evening, said he wrote a letter to the fair board earlier in the day stating that he had contacted the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission and explained the directive from the health department.
The letter states that the commission advised that the liquor license is superseded by the directed health measures. As a result, the fair board would be in violation by serving any alcoholic beverages.
The letter states that carrying in alcohol would be illegal as well. “They advised me to inform you that you should return your liquor license to the state office,” Unger wrote in the letter.
Schellpeper said he believes they can still sell and serve beer and possibly have the wine tasting planned for Thursday.
Schellpeper said they have contacted the governor’s office, “which is OK with this as long as we don’t congregate.”
There is enough room that beer might be able to be sold like hamburgers or other items out a window. Then the people who purchase the items will just spread out as they naturally do, Schellpeper said.
“We’ll do whatever we are asked to do,” he said.
Schellpeper said they want to do what is safe and best, but there are some people who enjoy having a beer while watching the demolition derby. They are just trying to cover expenses by selling it, he said.
“But it’s not the end of the world if we don’t,” he said.
There was still an outside chance that a solution could be worked out late Wednesday evening or on Thursday, Schellpeper said.
Unger said by the description of what was scheduled to take place — beer being sold on public property within a designated area, it is a “beer garden.”
Unger said he also consulted with the Stanton County attorney and the governor’s office, and they indicated to him that it sounded like a beer garden.
Besides a two-night demo derby and wine tasting, other highlights of this year’s fair include a kids day, car show; an ATV and tractor pull and several 4-H/FFA static exhibits and livestock shows. The carnival portion of the fair was canceled.