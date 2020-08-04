Scam alert NDN

The Norfolk Police Division wants citizens to know that Allo does not have any sales representatives in Norfolk at this time.

If a salesman identifying himself as an Allo employee comes to your residence, residents are urged to contact the police at 402-644-8700.

Allo is a new fiber optic company in Norfolk that will be providing internet, television and phone service to Norfolk in the future. The company has been installing its infrastructure in the area.

There have been reports that someone is misrepresenting themselves as a salesperson for the company and going door-to-door.

