The Norfolk Police Division wants citizens to know that Allo does not have any sales representatives going door-to-door in Norfolk at this time.
If a salesman identifying himself as an Allo employee comes to your residence, residents are urged to contact the police at 402-644-8700.
Allo is a new fiber optic company in Norfolk that will be providing internet, television and phone service to Norfolk in the future. The company has been installing its infrastructure in the area.
A spokeswoman for Allo said they currently have sales representatives in the Norfolk area talking to business owners and apartment complex owners and they will be wearing Allo apparel.