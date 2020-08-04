Scam alert NDN

The Norfolk Police Division wants citizens to know that Allo does not have any sales representatives going door-to-door in Norfolk at this time.

If a salesman identifying himself as an Allo employee comes to your residence, residents are urged to contact the police at 402-644-8700.

Allo is a new fiber optic company in Norfolk that will be providing internet, television and phone service to Norfolk in the future. The company has been installing its infrastructure in the area.

A spokeswoman for Allo said they currently have sales representatives in the Norfolk area talking to business owners and apartment complex owners and they will be wearing Allo apparel.

