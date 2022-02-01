A bill that would require the Department of Transportation to plan, design and purchase rights-of-way for Highway 81 and Nebraska Highway 20 was heard Monday afternoon by the Legislature’s Transportation Committee.
LB1274, which was introduced by Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk on Jan. 20, was one of four bills that the Transportation Committee received testimony on Monday. No action was taken, but Flood said he felt encouraged afterward.
Since it was introduced, five more senators have signed on as co-sponsors representing districts along Highway 81, including Sen. Tim Gragert of Creighton and Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus.
“Several of them (committee members) understood why we cared so much about it,” Flood said. “The committee will take it up on a different day in executive session. It could be a week. It could be a month. We don’t know.”
The Nebraska Department of Roads first identified the need for an expressway system, including for Northeast Nebraska, in 1988. The planned system included the Highway 81 expansion, which amounts to 43 miles from York to 7 miles south of Columbus.
The bill also includes planning, design and purchase of rights-of-way for Highway 81 between Norfolk and the South Dakota border, making it into a four-lane divided highway; and Highway 20 between Highway 81 and the Iowa border, also making it into a four-lane divided highway.
The committee heard eight people testify. The supporters included Austen Hagood, president and CEO of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce; Lee Klein of Norfolk, a representative of U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry; Barry DeKay of Niobrara, who is running for the 40th Legislative District, as well as representatives of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and York and the Randolph city administrator.
Norfolk also had a lobbyist, Eric Gerrard, testify in support. The opposition included the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Flood testified that York to Columbus was part of the original 1988 expressway system, while he acknowledged Norfolk to Yankton, South Dakota, was not part of it, nor was Highway 20 from Highway 81 to the Iowa border.
So why is the bill needed?
Flood said under the current construction plan, the Highway 81 expansion from Columbus to York isn’t scheduled to begin construction until 2035.
“This is the 1988 Expressway Plan,” Flood said. “We want to see it get built faster with the four-lane on the Meridian Highway.”
Columbus Sen. Mike Moser said his constituents “roll their eyes” when told how long it will take to complete the four-lane highway to link his community with Interstate 80 at York.
“I’d rather spend $500 million to finish the expressway than build a lake somewhere,” Moser said.
That is a reference to a proposed, 7-mile-long sandpit lake proposed by a group of state lawmakers to be built between Omaha and Lincoln to draw tourists and new residents.
Flood said he plans to talk to the committee members to see what their thoughts are.
Part of the bill also includes signs and the development of a gateway entrance at Highway 81 and Highway 12 to alert travelers to the locations of Niobrara State Park and Lewis & Clark Lake.
While a parade of Norfolk, Columbus and Northeast Nebraska officials testified in favor of LB 1274, the head of the Nebraska DOT said it would likely violate the Nebraska Constitution.
The constitution prohibits the Legislature from enacting “special” legislation to build a specific highway, according to John Selmer, the department’s director. Planning highway work is a job delegated to his department, he said.
Selmer said passing LB1274 also would cause some projects to “leapfrog” others that were already in the pipeline. He estimated that passing the bill would divert $1 billion from projects that are already planned.
He said the DOT was well aware Nebraskans are disappointed that the expressway project has been delayed for years and years, but LB1274 would distract from completing the project.
Two committee members, Sens. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard and Joni Albrecht of Thurston, said they’d like to see action on two other expressway projects — U.S. 77 between Wahoo and Fremont and Nebraska 35 from Norfolk to Dakota City — as well as those in Flood’s bill.
* * *
Editor’s note: NebraskaExaminer.com also contributed to this story.