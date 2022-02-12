Wade Ellwanger

WADE ELLWANGER, Lower Niobrara NRD Water Resources coordinator, discusses the nitrate problem and need for education to help alleviate the on-going battle.

ABC News recently reported that farmers and their use of nitrogen are responsible for the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the ag industry.
Also before Christmas, the Washington Post reported that over-application of fertilizer is the central driver accelerating the nitrous oxide admissions that contribute to climate change.
Those are just some of the recent national stories about nitrates, which are an ongoing problem in many parts of Nebraska as they contaminate water.
Nitrates may cause everything from birth defects to certain types of cancer, according to various studies.
Wade Ellwanger, the Lower Niobrara NRD water resources coordinator, discussed the problem on Thursday with the Lower Elkhorn NRD Board of Directors.
Ellwanger, who has been with the Lower Niobrara NRD for the past five years, said the nitrate issue was one of the first things he learned about upon joining the NRD.
He said over-application of fertilizer is the central driver accelerating nitrous oxide emissions that contribute to climate change.
“This is why countries like Canada have required their producers to reduce their nitrous oxide emissions from fertilizer alone by 30%,” Ellwanger said. “But when you go to an ag event or pick up an ag publication, what do you hear? You hear carbon credits, carbon emissions, carbon reduction opportunities.”
As stated on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's website, even though carbon emissions are 12.7 times greater than nitrogen emissions, nitrogen emissions are at least 265 times more effective in trapping heat in the earth’s atmosphere over a 100-year time period than carbon emissions, he said.
Ellwanger, who is a Butte High School graduate, said his main objective in talking about the topic is to bring awareness.
“My hope is with this awareness, we bring a little bit of urgency to the challenges we have been (facing) with our nitrogen situations in each of our own (NRD) districts,” Ellwanger said.
It also can be a difficult topic to discuss.
Nitrogen is a broad topic that means different things to different people. It might mean “product,” “input,” “by-product,” “contaminant” or some combination of those terms to different people, he said.
“You add in livelihood and emotion, and it makes nitrogen one of the hardest things to talk about that there is,” Ellwanger said.
According to The Fertilizer Institute, nitrogen has a direct impact of almost $3 billion annually to the state economy. It creates more than 10,000 jobs and $665 million in wages.  
Ways to prevent nitrogen contamination include:
— Not applying nitrogen in excess of recommendations.
— Not applying it all at once, such as in the spring, which increases chances of run-off with rain.
— Using care and limiting applications in shallow soils.
Ellwanger also displayed various maps showing problem areas in the state and how they have changed over time. In most places in Nebraska, the problem has grown worse in the past 20 years.

Members of the Lower Elkhorn NRD board asked questions of Ellwanger and noted that education on the issue is one of the best ways to solve the problem.

