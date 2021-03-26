An estimated 250 people attended an open house over high nitrate levels in parts of Cuming, Dodge and Colfax counties Thursday evening at the Nielsen Center in West Point.
The event was held by the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District to both answer questions and receive feedback from the public about the high levels of nitrates in the area’s drinking water.
Mike Sousek, the district’s general manager, said most of the people he spoke to recognized there’s a problem and some had ideas on how to solve it.
“I think overall, the people that showed up recognized that there is an issue, and most of the conversations I had tonight with people was the solution,” Sousek said. “There’s a lot of ideas being thrown around, and we encourage people to provide their testimony to the board for further consideration.”
Something Sousek stressed was that this issue affects everyone in the area.
“There’s a lot of people pointing fingers at communities and golf courses, but we try to spread the message that we’re all in this together and we all have a part to play,” he said.
Over the next month, the district’s staff will compile and summarize testimony received from the public and pass it along to the board of directors, Sousek said. The ultimate goal is to find realistic solutions to the issue.
“We realize that everyone's operating at a different level, and what we’re really trying to do is address the problem with something that works for everybody,” he said.
Sousek thinks the event was a success and achieved its goals, he said.
“I was happy with it. The message was received and a lot of discussion happened, which was exactly what we wanted. So I consider the open house, public hearing process a success,” he said. “The conversations I had, I felt were very positive. They maybe left with a better understanding of the challenges the district is facing.”
The event ran from 5 to 7 p.m. It was followed by subcommittee and board meetings.
Mark Hall, chairman of the LENRD board of directors, praised the district’s staff for their work in setting up the open house.
“Congratulations and thanks to the staff for hosting the public hearing today. We had quite a crowd. I appreciate all the staff members that worked with the public to share information,” Hall said. “We had a lot of good comments and testimony that the board will be able to review in the future.”