“Nitrate in Nebraska’s Water Supply — What’s the Risk?” is the focus of a Flatwater Forum set for Tuesday, March 14, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The event will take place at the Lifelong Learning Center on the Northeast Community College campus.
The forum offers Northeast Nebraskans an opportunity to learn more about the issues surrounding nitrate in groundwater throughout the state at an upcoming public forum.
“The nitrate issue is important and complicated,” said Matt Wynn, executive director of the Flatwater Free Press. “Our hope is that the forum is an opportunity for Norfolk and area residents to learn more and share their thoughts, too.”
The forum will be moderated by Matthew Hansen, editor of the Flatwater Free Press. Time will be set aside for a question-and-answer session. Panelists who have been invited to participate are:
— Dr. Jesse Bell, who is the Claire M. Hubbard professor of Water, Climate and Health Programs at the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Public Health.
— Robert Noonan, agriculture instructor at Northeast Community College.
— Mike Sousek, general manager of the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District.
— Randy Hughes, a fourth-generation farmer in the Royal area.
— Yanqi Xu, the Flatwater Free Press staff writer who researched and wrote the “Our Dirty Water” series of stories.
The forum is sponsored by the Flatwater Free Press, the Northeast Community College agriculture department and the Norfolk Daily News. Similar forums on the nitrate issue will take place throughout the state in the coming months.