VALENTINE — Niobrara National Scenic River Superintendent Stephen Thede has accepted a new position as the superintendent of Nez Perce National Historical Park in Spalding, Idaho.
He will start on Sunday, May 9.
“I will miss living and working in Valentine,” Thede said. “Niobrara is a wonderful river and, in some ways, I still feel like I am just getting to know it.
“Much has changed in the seven years I have been here. We have tried to build trust and earn the respect of the local community along with our partners and visitors, and I think we’ve made a good start. Niobrara has a small, but great staff, who really care about the river and want to do everything possible to protect and care for the river as well as support and improve the service we provide to the local community and river visitors.”
Until a new superintendent is selected, an acting superintendent will be appointed to temporarily provide support for the Niobrara River along with existing staff who will continue to provide the support needed to serve the public and keep things on track.