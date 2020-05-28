The Niobrara National Scenic River has opened its Valentine visitor center and is increasing recreational access for the public.
"Our park and outfitters are doing everything we can to make your experience on the river as safe as possible, but we need you to do your part to make it work," superintendent Steve Thede said in a media release. "Together, we can create an enjoyable and safe experience for all."
The National Park Service is working with local and federal health officials and is using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis. The Niobrara River is still accessible and visitors also may set up tubing and canoeing trips with local outfitters through www.nps.gov/niob.
The public must abide by the following guidelines while visiting the park:
— Stay home if you've had a fever or cough in the last 14 days.
— No groups larger than 10.
— Stay with family groups.
— Keep social distancing of 6 feet apart.
— Don't crowd launch areas.
— Make room for other people when on walkways.
A return to full operations will continue to be phased and services might be limited, according to the release. Visitors also should practice "leave no trace" principles and avoid crowding and high-risk outdoor activities.