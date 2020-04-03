Niobrara National Scenic River is modifying its operations to implement the latest guidance from local and state authorities during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
As of Thursday, Niobrara National Scenic River has closed its visitor center in Valentine, according to a media release.
“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers and partners at Niobrara National Scenic River is our No. 1 priority. The National Park Service is working with federal, state and local authorities to closely monitor COVID-19,” the National Park Service said in the release.
The park service will notify the public when the Niobrara National Scenic River resumes full operations, and it will provide updates on its website, www.nps.gov/niob and social media channels.
The outer door of the Valentine visitor center will be unlocked from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays to allow visitors to pick up brochures or get their National Park passport stamped.
Outdoor public spaces along the Niobrara River throughout Niobrara National Scenic River area remain accessible to the public.
The National Park Service said visitors should practice social distancing at all times, including while outdoors and adhere to guidance from the state and local public health authorities. As services are limited, the park service asks visitors to continue to practice “Leave No Trace” principles, including pack-in and pack-out, to keep outdoor spaces safe and healthy.
Updates about other National Park Service operations are posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.