A Niobrara man could spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was given a lengthy federal prison sentence on Thursday.

U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced that 68-year-old Warren Lee Mackey of Niobrara was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph Bataillon to 30 years’ imprisonment for aggravated sexual abuse of a child and 10 years’ imprisonment for sexual abuse of a child. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently, or at the same time. Mackey also was ordered to serve 5 years of postrelease supervision.

A jury found Mackey guilty in October 2021 for an offense that occurred on the Santee Sioux Nation Indian Reservation. The charges stemmed from a disclosure made by an 11-year-old girl that Mackey touched her chest and vaginal areas. Mackey alleged during an interview with the FBI that he was asleep and did not know whether he had done anything to the child. Mackey said he had been dreaming about an adult female.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice. The FBI conducted the investigation.

Tags

In other news

What does poor rating for collapsed bridge mean for others?

What does poor rating for collapsed bridge mean for others?

A 50-year-old bridge that collapsed in Pittsburgh had been rated as poor on a recent inspection report, but transportation officials and engineering experts cautioned that doesn’t necessarily signal imminent danger for the thousands of other U.S. bridges with the same designation.

Russia, US to square off at UN Security Council over Ukraine

Russia, US to square off at UN Security Council over Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and Russia are squaring off at the U.N. Security Council over Ukraine, with Washington calling Moscow’s actions a threat to international peace and security, while a Kremlin envoy ridiculed Monday’s meeting as a “PR stunt.”

How White supremacy changed Herbie Husker

How White supremacy changed Herbie Husker

For nearly 50 years, fans have loved the burly Husker mascot who wears blue overalls, sports a big red cowboy hat and keeps an ear of corn in his pocket. The depiction of the blond-haired, blue-eyed farmer with a barrel chest and chiseled chin is, for many Nebraskans, a representation of the…

Winter storm churns up East Coast with deep snow, high winds

Winter storm churns up East Coast with deep snow, high winds

BOSTON (AP) — People from New York City to Maine awakened Saturday to half a foot of snow, and forecasters warned that could more than quadruple as a powerful nor’easter kicked up blinding blizzard conditions with high winds and the potential for widespread power outages and coastal flooding.