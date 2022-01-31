A Niobrara man could spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was given a lengthy federal prison sentence on Thursday.
U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced that 68-year-old Warren Lee Mackey of Niobrara was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph Bataillon to 30 years’ imprisonment for aggravated sexual abuse of a child and 10 years’ imprisonment for sexual abuse of a child. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently, or at the same time. Mackey also was ordered to serve 5 years of postrelease supervision.
A jury found Mackey guilty in October 2021 for an offense that occurred on the Santee Sioux Nation Indian Reservation. The charges stemmed from a disclosure made by an 11-year-old girl that Mackey touched her chest and vaginal areas. Mackey alleged during an interview with the FBI that he was asleep and did not know whether he had done anything to the child. Mackey said he had been dreaming about an adult female.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice. The FBI conducted the investigation.