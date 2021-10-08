Niobrara man found guilty

Warren Lee Mackey, 67, Niobrara, has been found guilty of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and sexual abuse of a child after a three-day jury trial in Omaha, acting U.S. Attorney Jan W. Sharp announced Friday.
Aggravated sexual abuse of a child carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years’ imprisonment. Sentencing is set for Jan. 3, 2022, before Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon.
The charges in this case stem from a disclosure made by an 11-year-old child that the defendant touched her sexually on or about Aug. 4, 2019, while in the exterior boundaries of the Santee Sioux Nation Indian Reservation. Mackey reported during an interview with the FBI that he was asleep and did not know whether he had done anything to the child, but he alleged he was having a dream about cuddling an adult female.