Northeast Community College graduates continue to find success by either obtaining employment in the workforce or continuing their education.
The college’s new graduate report confirms that 99.5% of 2021 graduates either found jobs or continued their education. Of the graduates who found employment following graduation, 88% gained occupations in their field of study. The report also indicates that 90% of the graduates remained in Nebraska to work; 58% stayed in Northeast’s 20-county service region.
Terri Heggemeyer, director of career services at Northeast, said the report paints an accurate picture as 95% of last year’s 870 graduates responded to the survey.
“The graduate’s updates reflected in this report are a true testament to Northeast’s tagline — ‘Success Starts Here,’ ” she said. “They are known for being well-prepared, ambitious and knowledgeable. In addition, the innovative and supportive faculty and staff encourage students to learn, explore and grow. When everyone works together, the educational experience is one that allows graduates to leave with a solid foundation and make a difference in their futures.”
Heggemeyer said the career services office at Northeast works to connect jobs with qualified students throughout the college’s more than 130 programs and concentrations of study. Staff will email employment opportunities to relevant instructors, who then display the jobs in their classrooms, announce them to the class or email them directly to students.
A large majority of employers surveyed for the report by Northeast’s Institutional Research and Analytics Department said they would consider hiring the graduates. Ninety-six percent of employers rated Northeast graduates as either excellent or good in their career program.
Dr. Leah Barrett, president, said workforce readiness resulting from a quality education is a top priority and a primary responsibility by mission and by state statute. She is pleased that Northeast’s most recent graduates serve as excellent examples of that work.
“The 2021 graduate report is a comprehensive narrative of the success of our graduates as they begin their careers or continue with their education. It is also a reflection of Northeast’s strategic direction,” Barrett said. “ ‘enVISION’ is a comprehensive strategy that enforces the mission, defines the vision, articulates values, establishes priorities and provides opportunities for each department at the college to identify clear goals and objectives. It allows Northeast to empower our graduates through the delivery of programs and services that supports their success, adds to our workforce and enhances the vitality of Northeast Nebraska.”
In addition to the graduate report, the career services office offers a variety of services to prepare students for today’s workforce. This includes providing one-on-one advisement and personal attention to students as they look for employment; posting jobs daily to the Northeast online job board; assisting with writing and completing résumés, cover letters and applications, and offers lifetime employment assistance to alumni, among others.
The 2021 Northeast Community College graduate report may be accessed on the college’s website at northeast.edu/career-services/graduate-report.