Nine-county district reports 20 new cases

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) announced Monday that it has been made aware of 20 new COVID-19 cases in the district since last reporting period on Thursday.

Seven of the new cases were in Cherry County and five cases were in Holt County. NCDHD still encourages district residents to continue to

wear masks in public places or where social distancing is difficult, as well as practice social distancing while out in public.

Due to the number of clinics and appointments scheduled, NCDHD relies on an automated service for notifying those who are scheduled for appointments. District residents with appointments for upcoming clinics should expect an automated phone call from 402-336-2406 to the contact information provided through the registration process detailing clinic status information or further instructions.

If you receive an automated call from NCDHD and your same appointment time will not work for you on the rescheduled date, call NCDHD at 402-336-2406. Otherwise, no call back is needed.

NCDHD asks for the patience and understanding of the district residents as its works to resolve issues during this time.

District residents should continue to check local media sources for the most up-to-date information

available.

NCDHD is focusing on 65+ and tier 1 of the 1B community partners. This includes first responders,

utilities, homeless shelter, corrections staff and educators.

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) announced Monday that it has been made aware of 20 new COVID-19 cases in the district since last reporting period on Thursday.

