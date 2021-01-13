Nine-county area to begin next phase of vaccinations

O’NEILL — By the end of the week, the North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) will move to COVID-19 vaccination Phase 1B in Antelope, Brown, Boyd, Cherry, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Pierce and Rock counties.
According to a press release from North Central, as Phase 1A partners wrap up vaccinations this week, the NCDHD will begin vaccinating those 75 years and older on Thursday, Jan 14.
Individuals 75 years or older who live in the district may register for a COVID-19 vaccine at ncdhd.ne.gov. Once registered, individuals will be called to schedule an appointment at the next available COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
If assistance in needed to register, do not call NCDHD; rather, enlist the aid of a friend or family member, call your local library or call your nearest senior center, according to the release.
The health department partnered with several libraries and senior centers in the district to guide this population through the registration, which is required. Walk-ins will be turned away.
While federal officials added those 65 years and older and those with underlying health conditions categories into Phase 1B, the NCDHD urged residents in those categories to wait until February to sign up on the statewide registry.
The district will notify the media for the statewide registry once updated information is available.