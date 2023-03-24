WAYNE — The Wayne State College forensics team’s achievements will be celebrated at Night Before Nationals at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, in Ley Theatre.
This animated evening offers WSC students a final chance to test their skills before competing at the NFA National Tournament. Night Before Nationals is free and open to the public.
Student performers include Dylan Dendinger of Hartington, Brayden Almgren of Spencer, Erin Pfeifer of Madison, Addison Hejl of Pleasant Dale, Kirsten Fike of York, Collin Hain of David City, Mariah Pleskac of Iowa; Faatimah Kouatli of Stanton, Jadyn Burenheide of Howells, Chloe Hibler of Springfield, and Braxton Dalton of Raymond. Topics involve poetry, dramatic interpretation, duo interpretation, persuasive speaking, extemporaneous speaking on current events and amusing after dinner talk.
The national tournament is Thursday, April 13, through Monday, April 17, at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois. WSC’s forensics team is coached by Jonathan Laner.