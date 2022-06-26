NELIGH — Orchard and its history will be featured at the Antelope County Museum, 410 L St., Neligh, on Sunday July 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. as the Orchard Historical Society shares some of the community’s historic photos and artifacts. Admission to this event is free.
“We are excited to be featuring Orchard (population 379), the county’s second largest of its five villages,” said the museum’s executive director, Ron Westlake. “We take great pride in being a museum for all of Antelope County.
“Each of the communities in Antelope County has its own personality and background. Because each is different, each Night at the Museum is different. That’s because we encourage local historians to present their history in their own way,” he added.
A special treat at the event this year will be samples of Orchard’s Corner Hardware Store’s handmade famous fudge.
Bev Krutz, member of the Orchard Historical Society board, said she and others from the society are looking forward to sharing some of Orchard’s unique history with the public. Of special note will be enlarged and framed historical photos.
Orchard, located in northwestern Antelope County on Highway 20, has a history tied to what was then the Chicago, Burlington & Quincy Railroad, which today is the BNSF Railroad. The railroad in 1888 ran through Brunswick, Savage (later named Royal) and Orchard. The first train came into Orchard on June 20, 1890, the same year the village was officially organized.
Want to learn more?
For more information, please visit www.antelopecountymuseum.org.