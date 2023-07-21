NICC selected for drone program

MACY — Nebraska Indian Community College’s drone flight training program, taught by Morgan Dorsey, has been selected by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as the first tribal college to participate in the Unmanned Aircraft Systems-Collegiate Training Initiative program, also known as the UAS-CTI.

Dorsey, the college’s lead drone instructor, said it’s an honor for the school to be the first tribal college and university in the administration’s UAS-CTI school, thanking Diana Robinson at the FAA for getting the college introduced into the program.

“I am personally looking forward to collaborating with all the other UAS-CTI schools over the coming years,” Dorsey said.

The FAA’s program recognizes institutions that prepare students for careers in unmanned aircraft systems, commonly referred to as drones. To qualify for the initiative, schools must offer a bachelor’s or associate degree in UAS or a degree with a minor, concentration or certificate in UAS. Schools must provide curriculum covering various aspects of UAS training, including hands-on flight practice, maintenance, uses, applications, privacy concerns, safety and federal policies concerning UAS.

Tags

In other news

Children lost in flooding as US endures extreme weather

Children lost in flooding as US endures extreme weather

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania authorities drew on 100 people, drones and cadaver dogs Monday in their search for two missing children whose family's car was swept away in flash flooding that ravaged the East Coast over the weekend. Other parts of the country endured threatenin…

Siren repaired on 16th Street

Siren repaired on 16th Street

The outdoor warning siren located at 1804 N. 16th St. is now fully functioning and repairs have been completed, according to a press release from the City of Norfolk.

Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of musical standards, dies at 96

Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of musical standards, dies at 96

NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday. He was 9…

Georgia mass shooting suspect is killed during intense search

Georgia mass shooting suspect is killed during intense search

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Officers on Sunday shot and killed a man wanted in four weekend killings near Atlanta during an exchange of gunfire, with a sheriff's deputy and two police officers wounded while trying to take the suspect into custody, authorities said.

NICC selected for drone program

NICC selected for drone program

MACY — Nebraska Indian Community College’s drone flight training program, taught by Morgan Dorsey, has been selected by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as the first tribal college to participate in the Unmanned Aircraft Systems-Collegiate Training Initiative program, also known as …

Intersection to close beginning Tuesday

Intersection to close beginning Tuesday

Beginning Tuesday, July 25, the intersection of North First Street and Elm Avenue will be closed because of concrete repairs. North First Street will remain open to traffic.