NICC selected for drone program

MACY — Nebraska Indian Community College’s drone flight training program, taught by Morgan Dorsey, has been selected by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as the first tribal college to participate in the Unmanned Aircraft Systems-Collegiate Training Initiative program, also known as the UAS-CTI.
Dorsey, the college’s lead drone instructor, said it’s an honor for the school to be the first tribal college and university in the administration’s UAS-CTI school, thanking Diana Robinson at the FAA for getting the college introduced into the program.
“I am personally looking forward to collaborating with all the other UAS-CTI schools over the coming years,” Dorsey said.
The FAA’s program recognizes institutions that prepare students for careers in unmanned aircraft systems, commonly referred to as drones. To qualify for the initiative, schools must offer a bachelor’s or associate degree in UAS or a degree with a minor, concentration or certificate in UAS. Schools must provide curriculum covering various aspects of UAS training, including hands-on flight practice, maintenance, uses, applications, privacy concerns, safety and federal policies concerning UAS.