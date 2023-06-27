Norfolk High School theater students have been honored for outstanding achievement during the 2022-23 academic year. The theater department held its annual awards night recently in the school’s Johnny Carson Theatre.
The awards represent the success of theater students and the department over the past school year. Nina Buck, director of theater, said the department had an outstanding year that included a third-place performance of “Urinetown” at the 2022 Nebraska School Activities Association’s Play Production Championships at the Johnny Carson Theatre, as well as staging the musical “The Wedding Singer” and the spring play “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
The event recognized students in acting and technical categories as well as special awards from the theater booster club and for parental and community support. Awards were presented by Buck, Jacki Colfack and Julie Curry, assistant directors; Tony Chambers, technical director; and Dustin Wood, musical director. Missy Rech served as technical consultant during the season.
Senior Alex Cook was named performer of the year. The award is presented to an individual who has been outstanding in acting performances. Cook received recognition from fellow actors, technical crew members, directors and audience members throughout the year.
In presenting the award, Curry said Cook has immense talent and the characterization that he developed for each role was studied carefully and masterfully performed.
“Alex has found a home in the theater, has offered 100% effort every rehearsal and every performance. He is easily coached and incorporates suggestions quickly and intuitively,” Curry said. “His work on stage is magical and mesmerizing to watch. From the quiet, shy introverted freshman, this year’s recipient has exploded on stage.”
Cook, who has performed in every play and musical during his time in high school, played supporting and lead roles in several shows, including “Evil Dead: The Musical,” “Urinetown” and “The Wedding Singer.”
Six individual acting awards also were presented.
Cook was named outstanding performer in a major role for his performance of Robby Hart in “The Wedding Singer.” Tanesha King was awarded outstanding performer in a major role for her portrayal of Titania in “Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
Two actors were named outstanding performers in supporting roles for their performances in “Urinetown” — Andrew Henkel, who played the character Barrel, and Courtney Matthies for her role of Penelope. Levi Phelps, who played the roles of Ricky and Harold Fonda in “The Wedding Singer,” and Sam Robinson, who played Old Man Strong in “Urinetown,” were presented with awards for outstanding performer in an ensemble role.
The award for outstanding achievement in technical theater went to Erin Eisenbraun. Eisenbraun’s skills as a costumer provided actors with colorful and creative costumes. Eisenbraun helped to define the characters as she designed the costumes. She served as costume crew chief for several productions and proved herself to be a team player who could effectively lead others.
“Techies are who they are because of their love for the craft,” Chambers said. “They are passionate people who put countless hours into their work. This year’s award goes to Erin, who has quietly given so much to our department.”
The evening’s other top award, The Gillian Curry award for excellence in stage management, was presented to Abigail Chambers, who has demonstrated four years of leadership on stage as well as on technical crews. She was described as “talented, intelligent, witty and kind” as she coordinated the crews as the technical stage manager for “The Wedding Singer.”
Chambers and Zoe Threm were recognized as 2022-23 NSAA Academic All-State Award recipients. Nominated students must be varsity players or organizational leaders who played significant roles on a team or in an organizational activity during the season. Additionally, nominated students must have a minimum cumulative grade point average, in all curricular subjects, of 93% or 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.
Each year, the Norfolk Lions Club sponsors two outstanding theater students at Norfolk High School for their work on the stage and behind the scenes. AJ Jensen was presented with the club’s outstanding performer award while Ray Boyer received the club’s outstanding techie award.
Three students received the Norfolk High School theater boosters scholarship. Alex Cook, Erin Eisenbraun and Grace Reedy were selected based on essays they submitted that were reviewed by a panel of members of the Norfolk Public Schools Foundation.
Other theater awards presented were:
— Technical crew member awards — Mitch Koozer, Cora McFarlane, Isy Neemeyer, Reedy and Threm.
— Commitment awards — Cook, Jensen, Koozer, Charis Phelps and Reedy.
— Newcomer awards — Conner Fick, Henkel, Carly Love, Levi Phelps and Robinson.
Members of the student leadership team, who work to brainstorm solutions to problems and look for ways to ensure team unity, also were recognized. Team members include Chambers, Cook, Eisenbraun, Alexis Evert, Jensen, Koozer, Matthies, Reedy and Threm.
Several other students who participated in at least two productions this year received their theater letters during the event.
Three couples were presented the department’s supporting cast member award, which is presented to dedicated parents and community members who have gone above and beyond to assist the theater department succeed in its endeavors. This year’s recipients were Amy and Tony Chambers, Julie and Jim Curry and Dawn and Jim Reedy.
At the conclusion of the evening, Buck thanked parents in the booster club and the assistant directors for their assistance and dedication throughout the year by "making theater come alive for our students and the Norfolk community.”
She also expressed her gratitude to the students, specifically the seniors, for leaving a mark on the program.
"Your dedication to our program is appreciated. We wish you all the best on the next stage of your journeys."