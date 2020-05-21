A number of Norfolk High School theater students have been honored for outstanding achievement during the 2019-20 academic year.
The theater department held its annual awards banquet recently, but because of effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event was held virtually, according to an NHS media release.
Taryn Retzlaff, theater director, said the awards represent the success of students and the department over the past school year.
She said the department had an outstanding year, until COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the spring musical, “The Addams Family,” and the spring play, “Radium Girls.”
“Despite those cancellations and setbacks, this has been a phenomenal year for Norfolk High School drama,” she said. “Our one-act play, ‘The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical,’ once again earned the Nebraska School Activities Association Class A state runner-up trophy, and our musical was a force to be reckoned with. We have had an amazing year, and our awards banquet is all about honoring our students and all they have done to enrich the lives of others through theater.”
The event recognized students in acting and technical categories as well as special awards from the theater booster club and for parental and community support. Awards were presented by Retzlaff, Dustin Wood, technical director, and Julie Curry, assistant director. Other directors this year were Jacki Colfack and Kim Waddington.
Senior Chase Roberts received the Performer of the Year Award. Roberts, who has been in every play and musical during his time in high school, played the characters Mrs. LaLene Bates in “The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical” and Uncle Fester in “The Addams Family Musical” this year.
“To see him as a quiet, unsure freshman to now — his growth is evidenced by the roles he has played through his high school career,” Retzlaff said.
Six individual acting awards also were presented.
Kellan Sager received the Outstanding Male Performer in a Major Role for his performance of Jackie in “The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical.” Roberts received the Outstanding Male Performer in an Ensemble for his role as Mrs. LaLene Bates in “The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical” as well as the Outstanding Male Performer in a Supporting Role for Uncle Fester in “The Addams Family Musical.”
Tressan Nelson earned the Outstanding Female Performer in a Major Role for her performance of Morticia Addams in “The Addams Family Musical.” Marlee Weidner earned the Outstanding Female Performer in an Ensemble award for her role as Cavewoman in “The Addams Family Musical.” Addison Bates received the Outstanding Female Performer in a Supporting Role for her performance of Pugsley Addams in “The Addams Family Musical.”
Wood presented the Tech Person of the Year Award to Jacob Rusk. The award is presented to a student who has been outstanding in working in the technical elements of productions and has demonstrated a strong dedication to the theater program.
Wood described Rusk as a problem solver who finds ways to get the job done.
“Jacob has been a great leader for us through his time in high school, training peers, keeping the theater clean and organized and always making sure the work was done,” Wood said.
Rusk’s name will be engraved on a permanent plaque on the fine arts wall of fame in the Johnny Carson Theatre.
Another of the evening’s awards, The Gillian Curry Award for Excellence in Stage Management, was presented by the award’s namesake, Gillian Curry of New York City.
This year’s award was presented to Emily Ames for her work behind the scenes as she served as “the lifeline and important communicator between the entire technical team, the performers and the directors.”
Three students received the Norfolk Senior High School theater Boosters Scholarship. Logan Brtek, Camie Sothan and Jacob Westby were selected based on essays submitted by students and reviewed by a panel of members of the Norfolk Public Schools Foundation. These seniors have shown dedication, hard work and a passion for theater during their time at NPS.
Bradley and Suzanne Ames were presented the Supporting Cast Member Award, which is presented to dedicated parents and community members who have gone above and beyond to help the theater department succeed in its endeavors.
Other theater awards presented were:
— Technical Crew Member Awards: Carrie Cook, Jacob Rusk, Brynn Carmichael and Myka Goeken
— Commitment Awards: Emily Ames, Shawn Bryde, Lauren DeFor, Myka Goeken and Jacob Rusk
— Newcomer Awards: Grace Reedy, Daniel Sours, Maggie Waddington, Maddox Weckerle-Dietz and Marlee Weidner
— Improvement Awards: Addison Bates, Trinn Kneifl, Tress Nelson, Griffin Saunders and Kellan Sager
— The Student Leadership Team was also recognized. Team members for 2019-20 include Emily Ames, Addison Bates, Lauren Bosh, Brynn Carmichael, Lauren DeFor, Trevor Eisenbraun, Myka Goeken, Shelby Herley, Camie Sothan and Angel Willey.
— The Student Leadership Team members for 2020-21 were introduced: Brooklyn Baker, Addison Bates, Lauren Bosh, Brynn Carmichael, Lauren DeFor, Trevor Eisenbraun, Giorgia Korth, Shelby Herley, Grace Reedy and Angel Willey.
At the conclusion of the event, Norfolk Senior High theatrical productions for the 2020-21 academic year were announced. They are “Lord of the Flies” for the play production (one-act) competition, “Mamma Mia” for the spring musical and “Almost Maine” for the spring play.