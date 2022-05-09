The Norfolk High School Mental Health Club is sponsoring a walk to promote mental health awareness around Skyview Lake on Monday, May 9.
The Mental Health Club is a student-led organization that seeks to combat the stigma surrounding mental health issues and promote awareness activities throughout the school year. The club meets twice a month with a variety of presentations and activities that are led by the student members.
“Haley Sterud, one of my former speech class students, gave a speech two years ago about the stigma surrounding mental health. She was so passionate about the topic and also very brave and willing to be honest and vulnerable when sharing her own struggles,” said Peggy Belt, the club’s sponsor. “During her senior year, she worked tirelessly to get our NHS Mental Health Club started last year. Senior Khynne Tecson has been an outstanding leader for our organization this year.”
In May 2021 the group held its inaugural walk. Anyone wanting to participate in this year's event should meet at the playground area on Monday by 4 p.m.