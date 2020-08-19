Norfolk High School will be limiting the number of spectators and there will be no student seating at this point for school events and athletics this fall.
Along with other visitor guidelines, each student athlete and coach will be limited to four immediate family members at any event, according to a Tuesday announcement on the Norfolk Public Schools website.
This number may change based on tournament formats, venue capacity or risk level. Face coverings are required of all spectators, both indoors and outdoors.
Non-participating students won’t be allowed at school events unless they are an immediate family member of the participating student. There will be no student seating at this point.
Family members must be submitted to the school district on a form completed by participants and only people listed on a student’s form will be allowed to purchase a ticket or a seasonal activity pass to the event.
Families are allowed to submit up to eight eligible individuals on this form, but not all individuals listed will be able to attend each event. Participants will be defined as a team member on the level that is being played as well as cheer, dance and band members who are performing at a contest, if applicable.
Immediate family is defined as parents, guardians, grandparents and siblings. Family groups are to be seated together to follow health guidelines and are asked to honor social distancing between households. Students attending with their families must sit with their family group.
No fans or spectators outside of these guidelines will be admitted until further notice, according to the website. These guidelines apply to visiting teams as well.
Each host school district will have its own guidelines and restrictions, which won’t be universal across activity type or venue. Students, families and visitors are asked to consult information provided by that school district before an event. This plan is subject to change as health and safety guidance is received from local government officials, health officials or the Nebraska School Activities Association.