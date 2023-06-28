Thirty-two Norfolk High School students graduated from the school’s Alternatives for Success (AFS) program last Thursday at the school’s Johnny Carson Theatre.
Michael Grove, the AFS coordinator and teacher, said this year’s group demonstrated the core areas of the program’s circle of courage: Mastery, belonging, independence and generosity. Norfolk’s AFS program is based on Augustana University’s Reclaiming Youth model and is designed to help students fulfill and balance each of the four areas in their lives.
“I’m super proud of this year’s students,” Grove said. “We had a lot of things happen outside of school this year, and the students all worked hard to overcome those. I’m so proud of them. They’ve worked to develop the next steps after school with the guidance of our new counselor, Mrs. Onderstal.”
This year’s ceremony also represented the last for paraprofessional Amber Pfeifer, who has worked with the students in the AFS program for the past seven years and has helped mentor many students through the program.
“Amber exemplifies everything AFS is about,” Grove said. “We’re proud of her and wish her luck in pursuing her future career as a nurse. She will be missed.”
The AFS program at Norfolk High dates to the 1990s and serves as an opportunity for students who struggle with the conventional classroom setting because of circumstances beyond their control.
Norfolk’s AFS program is comprehensive and aims to help students develop a sense of purpose and independence. A key component of the program includes a focus on self-sufficiency that can be attained by getting and sustaining a job. As part of this element, traditional academic requirements are paired with vocational training to ensure students have crucial, work-readiness skills through job shadowing, unpaid and paid work placement.
“Ninety-nine percent of the students in the AFS program likely wouldn’t graduate high school, let alone graduate on time,” Grove said. “The students in this program meet all of the NPS graduation requirements while developing essential skills they’ll use for the rest of their lives.”