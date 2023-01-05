Commissioners for the Norfolk Housing Agency (NHA) met on Wednesday and provided an update on the pending sale of the Kensington Hotel to Ho-Chunk Capital.
In a statement to the Daily News, NHA executive director Gary Bretschneider said the sale is moving forward as planned.
“The purchase of the Kensington continues to move forward with each party to the agreement doing due diligence to meet detailed contingencies of the purchase agreement,” according to the statement.
Originally, city officials had hoped to have the transaction completed this month; however, there have been delays in the tax-increment funding (TIF) funding application being submitted by Ho-Chunk.
Bretschneider said once the city formally receives the TIF application, the approval could take two or three months.
“Throughout the process thus far, Ho-Chunk has been wonderful to work with and the Norfolk Housing Agency is preparing to meet the seller obligations, as detailed in the purchase agreement,” Bretschneider said.
Ho-Chunk plans to convert the historic building into a boutique hotel, which will serve as a tourist hub in downtown Norfolk. The Kensington, which is registered in the National Register of Historic Places, has a storied past and has hosted several historically famous people, including John F. Kennedy, Duke Ellington and Ronald Reagan.
Housing officials said all residential tenants of the building had been relocated to other agency facilities and that the commercial tenants should be out of the building shortly.
Given the nominal delays in closing the sale on the property, Bretschneider said that while the NHA has not received any interest from other buyers, he does not anticipate there being any significant problems with the sale to Ho-Chunk.
The housing agency itself, which has offices in the Kensington building, will relocate to 1310 W. Norfolk Ave., Suite D, within the coming weeks.