The North Fork Area Transit received a big boost from the City of Norfolk during Tuesday night's city council session.
In a 5-1 vote among present council members, the city agreed to contribute $150,000 to the transit organization to help bridge the gap in needed funding as NFAT struggles to get back on its feet. Councilman Kory Hildebrand was the only member voting against the measure.
The contribution helps the transit organization take a big step toward meeting its $500,000 fundraising goal, which it is seeking to raise by the end of the month.
Officials have said that if they can raise the needed funds by Tuesday, Feb. 28, they will receive a matching grant from the Johnny Carson Foundation, which will allow them to resume operations in the city.
The foundation has agreed to match the funds raised by NFAT under the stipulation that officials raise the full amount by the close of business on Feb. 28, just one week away.
Before Tuesday night’s council session, NFAT officials confirmed that $230,000 of the needed funds had been raised. Those funds have been raised primarily through sponsors who depend on NFAT to provide transportation services to its workers.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said the investment in NFAT was good for the community.
“It opened my eyes personally as this system started to grow and then it went away … just how much usage there was across the different services. … Everyone here tonight has agreed that transportation services in Norfolk are needed.”
The city’s contribution, however, comes with stipulations, according to city attorney Danielle Myers-Noelle.
“What you have before you is a resolution that authorizes a one-time contribution of up to, but no more than, $150,000 to North Fork Area Transit,” Noelle said.
Noelle explained that for NFAT to receive the city funds, it must meet the following guidelines.
— The $150,000 from the city can be received only after all other needed funds have been raised.
— NFAT must appoint one city council member to its board of directors.
— The original transportation funding agreement between NFAT and the city will be terminated.
To date the city and county have provided well over $1 million in funding to NFAT. The state had dispatched a mobility management team to help the organization recover and resume operations.
The transit organization suspended operations on Jan. 6 in the wake of the alleged theft of more than $740,000 by its former general manager Jeff Stewart.
Officials have said the amount of funds stolen could be as high as $1.5 million and the investigation into the theft continues.
A warrant has been issued for Stewart’s arrest by federal, state and local law enforcement officials, and he remains at large.
The Norfolk City Council met on Monday night in council chambers at 309 N. Fifth St. All council members were present, with the exception of Justin Webb and Justin Snorton. About 40 citizens and city staff attended the meeting. The session lasted just over two hours and was concluded by the council voting to go into closed session. Below is a recap.
* * *
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
— Council members received a presentation by Nebraska Public Power District.
— Mayor Josh Moenning delivered a proclamation naming the week of Monday, Feb. 27, to Friday, March 3, as "Public Schools Week."
REGULAR AGENDA
— Council considered and approved an ordinance to enact a section in city code to allow the operation of golf car vehicles on city streets and set forth the provisions under which golf car vehicles may be operated.
— Council approved an amendment for engineering construction services with Olsson Inc. for sanitary sewer rehabilitation on an Omaha Avenue project for an amount not to exceed $16,800.
— Council approved a contract to Elkhorn Paving Construction Co. of Norfolk for a paving district (Walters' East Knolls 14th Addition) for an amount of $249,267.
— Council approved an agreement with Waterwise Landscapes, coordinated by the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum Inc. and funded by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, to reimburse the City of Norfolk up to $25,000 for eligible expenses associated with implementing the tree planting and lawn conversion cost share project.
— Council approved an agreement with KABOOM! Inc. in partnership with Integrity Marketing Group, a Dallas based firm with two local partners, McMill CPAs & Advisors and Premier Marketing, to construct a new playspace at Liberty Bell Park for an amount not to exceed $8,500.
— Council approved placing a sculpture at the 25th Street and Benjamin Avenue roundabout, at the request of the Norfolk Arts Council.
— Council agreed to purchase a landscape structures playground from Outdoor Recreation Products, through a Sourcewell contract with state bid pricing in the amount of $122,378.40 plus $4,550 freight for a total of $126,928, to be placed at Warren Cook Park.
— Council approved an amendment to the original engineering services agreement with JEO Consulting Group for Johnson Park final design for an amount of $44,500.
— In a 5-1 vote, council agreed on a resolution pledging to contribute $150,000 of city funds to North Fork Area Transit (NFAT) to aid NFAT in reaching its goal of raising $500,000 to receive matching grant funds from the Johnny Carson Foundation. (See story on page 1.)
CLOSED SESSION
— Following the open session, the council agreed to meet in a closed session.