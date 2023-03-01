Legendary Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne famously said, “Know how to win and how to lose and be able to handle adversity.”
Despite almost insurmountable adversity, and a continual barrage of oftentimes negative public scrutiny, the North Fork Area Transit Board of Directors has met its $500,000 fundraising goal, the organization announced on Wednesday.
Hitting the goal means that NFAT will receive a matching grant of $500,000 from the Johnny Carson Foundation. The combined funds will allow NFAT to resume operations within the coming weeks although officials have not given an exact date when the doors will reopen.
NFAT board vice president Lacy Kimes said many weeks of hard work have finally paid off and that the effort was truly a community endeavor.
“We are so grateful to our community and the Johnny Carson Foundation. The impressive show of support for public transit will make a lasting impact on many. Thank you to each and every donor who made our reopening possible.”
The resumption of services is a godsend to thousands of transit riders who have struggled with how to get to and from work, school and medical facilities since the Jan. 6 suspension of operations. Additionally, NFAT officials have said they will begin reaching out to some of their former employees who will be needed to get the buses moving.
As the buses get rolling again, transit officials have said they will initially offer a scaled-down version of their services focused on essential routes and times; however, there is a three-year plan for growing the organization back to former service offerings and beyond.
The once promising transit service was rocked by the alleged theft of close to $1 million by former general manager Jeffrey Stewart. In the scope of his role as the transit’s top executive, Stewart would routinely provide erroneous or fraudulent financial reports to board members, officials have said.
An audit is being conducted by an outside accounting firm to determine the extent of the fraud. NFAT also will be using the firm to implement a system of financial checks and balances moving forward.
Despite the adversity that faced the organization, board members Traci Jeffrey and Lacy Kimes said they remained focused on raising the funds needed to get the doors opened again and, on Wednesday, that focus was rewarded.
In their release, NFAT officials said the state mobility management team would continue to work day to day with the board to get services up and running again.
“The state mobility management team will provide a lead role in making immediate preparations to restart service with priority to the most vulnerable in the community. Services available will include TeleLift schedule-ahead rides, and the ForkLift bus will be reintroduced with a more targeted approach. Service will focus on the most used routes and times that riders appreciated most.”
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said the success in raising the needed funds speaks to the determination of the people of Norfolk who refused to let the organization fail.
“It’s encouraging to see people in this community step in to help when it is needed. Transit is a clear, life-impacting need for many in our city,” Moenning said. “The focus now should be restoring the most critical services as quickly as possible while implementing organizational reforms that support the system’s sustainability.”
Osborne also said, “I celebrate a victory when I start walking off the field. By the time I get to the locker room, I’m done.”
The celebration won’t last long for NFAT officials as the scramble begins anew to get their doors opened again and become re-engaged with the community. For the time being, though, many Norfolkans are breathing a big sigh of relief.