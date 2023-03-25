The North Fork Area Transit Board of Directors continues to make preparations for transit buses to get rolling again on Monday, April 3. Following their meeting Thursday, NFAT officials updated the Daily News on their progress.
“The good news is there is no bad news,” said board member Rob Merrill. “We had a very productive meeting, and we’re making progress.”
Officials have been working diligently to hire needed supervisors, dispatchers, drivers and support personnel over the past several weeks as they’ve moved toward the much anticipated reopening, following an almost 90-day suspension of operations.
Merrill confirmed that at this point, they are devoting significant efforts toward training the employees who will carry the operation forward. As of now, a new general manager has not been hired, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s (NDOT) mobility management team will be overseeing day-to-day operations for the time being.
In addition to shoring up their operations planning and training employees, NFAT officials have been busy paying vendor bills and working with NDOT to secure reimbursements.
Merrill said NFAT board members also have enlisted the help of Sen. Robert Dover, who has also been working with NDOT to make sure the reimbursements got taken care of as quickly as possible when all documentation was submitted.
On Friday, Sen. Dover’s office confirmed that to his knowledge, NFAT had been reimbursed for everything that had been correctly submitted to the state up through March 14.
Mobility management team leader Corrine Donahue said on Friday that the final documentation for more than $200,000 in reimbursements was submitted to NDOT within the past week.
NFAT officials have said a full audit of the organization’s finances while under the management of former general manager Jeff Stewart is set to begin within the next several weeks. The Daily News also has confirmed that state auditor Mike Foley is planning to conduct an audit of NFAT as well.
Both transit officials and the state auditor’s office have said that once the audit process is complete, they will report their findings to the proper authorities.
Officials also said they are planning an open meeting for Sunday, April 30, which will primarily serve as a public review of the organization’s budget moving forward.
Stewart, who served as NFAT general manager through most of last year, is alleged to have stolen close to $1 million from the organization. A warrant has been issued for Stewart’s arrest, and local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are searching for him.