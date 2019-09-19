MADISON — The census can count on Madison County.
On Tuesday, Jerry Hernandez of Sioux City, Iowa, met with the Madison County board of commissioners to gain support for it — especially in helping to make sure everyone in the county takes part.
Hernandez said the census workers would begin collecting data in April 2020. The census, which is mandated by law, is collected every 10 years.
“We’re trying to count every person at the right place at the right time,” Hernandez said.
The results are used to reapportion the House of Representatives and to determine how many seats each state gets. It also is used for redistricting or changing legislative lines to reflect population growth or shifts.
To help make sure everyone gets counted, Hernandez is working to get a committee formed. There is little money for marketing, with local grass-roots efforts used to make sure everyone gets counted, Hernandez said.
That includes forming a committee that will include people representing various interests, with a need for a county representative. Commissioners agreed to give it thought and provide a suggestion for him to contact.
The county representative for the Complete Count Committee could help to run meetings and make sure all groups are getting reached.
Commissioner Christian Ohl said he met with Hernandez previously and agrees on how important it is for everyone to be counted.
The federal government will use the census information to distribute billions of dollars, with allocations based on population.
Some areas get higher compliance rates than others, with rural areas often having high return rates, Hernandez said.
Areas where there are high-density populations with low income and immigrants tend to have lower return rates, he said.
And those are the populations that tend to use most of the federally funded programs, including Medicaid and Medicare, Hernandez said.
Other federal programs that are dependent on census figures include:
— Food stamps.
— Federal funds for highways and construction, including fixing potholes.
— National school lunch programs, including free and reduced meals.
— Housing and energy assistance.
Ron Schmidt, county board chairman, asked if people who fill it out can be guaranteed to have their names private, especially if they are in the country illegally.
“Even though the census bureau is a government agency, it does not share its census information with any other government agency, including law enforcement,” Hernandez said.
Just like hospitals are bound to follow HIPAA regulations, census workers cannot share individual information. If such information is shared, they risk being imprisoned for up to five years and fined hundreds of thousands of dollars, he said.
“The census bureau only releases statistical information,” Hernandez said. “With that being said, it isn’t until 72 years later that they give out information.”
The information that is given out later is given to places like ancestry.com and helps people research their family trees. After 72 years, the information is irrelevant, he said.