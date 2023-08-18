Newspaper in print, or online, crucial resource

 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east
central, northeast and southeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Dangerously high temperatures and humidity could
quickly cause heat stress or heat stroke if precautions are
not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Weather Alert

The following is transmitted in collaboration with the Nebraska
Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska
Department of Environment and Energy...

WHAT...Air Quality Alert

WHERE...Eastern Nebraska

WHEN... 08/17/2023 8:00 PM until 08/20/2023 12:00 AM

POLLUTANT...PM 2.5 particulates

AIR QUALITY INDEX...Moderate to Unhealthy

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

An alert for possible Moderate (Air Quality Index yellow category)
to Unhealthy (Air Quality Index red category)due to smoke has been
issued for the following Nebraska counties: Boone, Burt, Butler,
Cass, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Douglas, Gage,
Jefferson, Johnson, Knox, Lancaster, Madison, Nance, Nemaha, Otoe,
Pawnee, Pierce, Platte, Polk, Richardson, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders,
Seward, Stanton, Thurston, Washington, Wayne, York, from August
17, 8:00 pm through August 20, 12:00 am.

During Moderate (AQI yellow category) conditions, those who are
unusually sensitive to particle pollution should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.

During Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI orange category)
conditions, members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children. When conditions rise to the
orange category, sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged
or heavy exertion and avoid intense outdoor activities.

During Unhealthy AQI (Red category) conditions, some members of
the general public may experience health effects and members of
sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children. When conditions rise to the red category,
everyone is advised to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and those
in sensitive groups should consider moving activities indoors or
rescheduling.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires may affect the air quality in
Nebraska. Smoke levels and wind directions are monitored by
Nebraska and other states to predict when impacts to the air
quality may occur.

Information regarding wildfires and Impacts in Nebraska is
available from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy
(NDEE) at http://dee.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/OnWeb/AirSA-3

Alerts are based on data available from weather forecasts, smoke
plume modeling, satellite imagery, and from air quality monitors
located in Omaha, Bellevue, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand Island, and
Scottsbluff.

Advisories for smoke and air quality are issued for affected areas
by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and
Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) and posted on agency
webpages and social media sites.  By notifying the media and local
health departments, alerts help citizens protect their health by
informing them of days where outdoor activities should be reduced
or avoided to minimize exposure to smoke.

Newspaper in print, or online, crucial resource

Print online mobile

“Well, all I know is what I read in the papers.”

It’s been about 100 years since humorist Will Rogers is said to have uttered those words. For Allen Beermann, they still fit.

Beermann, a former Nebraska secretary of state and the retired head of the Nebraska Press Association, said he still reads five newspapers a day but finds himself longing for the heyday of the print industry.

He can’t help but notice that many printed newspapers have become smaller in size — both in physical dimensions and number of pages. More importantly, some rarely cover government meetings, which were once the bread-and-butter for attracting readers and served as an important accountability check on elected officials.

He said a growing number of cities are now without a newspaper. Some daily newspapers now have cut back their printing schedule.

Beermann said older readers who have lost their daily newspapers know what they lost. So, he wants to make sure that residents of communities and regions still served by a quality publication like the Daily News realize how fortunate they are.

“Do they have time to look up the natural resources district or all these local subdivisions on their smartphones and find out when their meetings are going to be?” Beermann asked. “When it is in my newspaper, it is right there on my lap.”

It is difficult, he said, for many people to realize everything a good daily newspaper provides — beyond news content and serving as a check on the government.

“Just think of all the people impacted by legal notices alone having to do with real estate and real property,” Beermann said. “Consider the family. Even just 20 years ago when you would pick up the (Omaha) World-Herald or the (Lincoln) Journal Star, there would be 35-, 45-, 50- and 60-year wedding anniversaries. Now, you are lucky to see one. Think how that robs the family now and how it will in 20 or 30 years from now.”

By encouraging a variety of opinions, newspapers also further the advancement of knowledge and advancement of truth, Beermann said.

Sometimes people express opinions that aren’t completely true or false. Discussion helps to sort out what is true and what isn’t, he said. Plus, when people are heard, they are less likely to engage in violence or conflict, Beermann said.

Many Americans don’t realize how important newspapers are, Beermann said.

Newspapers contain the information older Americans and others should want: Church notices, car ads, school news, obituaries, and what’s happening in the nation, state and locally.

“With obituaries, are they going to need to go to 11 different mortuary sites (on the internet) and who knows how many others, if they can even find it? Will they? I don’t think so. It’s critically important (to keep your newspaper),” Beermann said. “By picking up the paper, I can get all that.”

So what will happen in communities if they lose their newspapers?

“It will be a very serious blow to our society,” Beermann said. “It won’t be a society as we know it. I suppose you will have people who capture a headline here and there, but there is no way to go for the story. We already are seeing that in some cities. That’s the problem today.

“It is important to get the (full) story. You get the story in the newspaper, not just the headlines. It is important we educate people. I don’t think people know how important this is.”

Tags

