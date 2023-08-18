Newspaper in print, or online, crucial resource

“Well, all I know is what I read in the papers.”
It’s been about 100 years since humorist Will Rogers is said to have uttered those words. For Allen Beermann, they still fit.
Beermann, a former Nebraska secretary of state and the retired head of the Nebraska Press Association, said he still reads five newspapers a day but finds himself longing for the heyday of the print industry.
He can’t help but notice that many printed newspapers have become smaller in size — both in physical dimensions and number of pages. More importantly, some rarely cover government meetings, which were once the bread-and-butter for attracting readers and served as an important accountability check on elected officials.
He said a growing number of cities are now without a newspaper. Some daily newspapers now have cut back their printing schedule.
Beermann said older readers who have lost their daily newspapers know what they lost. So, he wants to make sure that residents of communities and regions still served by a quality publication like the Daily News realize how fortunate they are.
“Do they have time to look up the natural resources district or all these local subdivisions on their smartphones and find out when their meetings are going to be?” Beermann asked. “When it is in my newspaper, it is right there on my lap.”
It is difficult, he said, for many people to realize everything a good daily newspaper provides — beyond news content and serving as a check on the government.
“Just think of all the people impacted by legal notices alone having to do with real estate and real property,” Beermann said. “Consider the family. Even just 20 years ago when you would pick up the (Omaha) World-Herald or the (Lincoln) Journal Star, there would be 35-, 45-, 50- and 60-year wedding anniversaries. Now, you are lucky to see one. Think how that robs the family now and how it will in 20 or 30 years from now.”
By encouraging a variety of opinions, newspapers also further the advancement of knowledge and advancement of truth, Beermann said.
Sometimes people express opinions that aren’t completely true or false. Discussion helps to sort out what is true and what isn’t, he said. Plus, when people are heard, they are less likely to engage in violence or conflict, Beermann said.
Many Americans don’t realize how important newspapers are, Beermann said.
Newspapers contain the information older Americans and others should want: Church notices, car ads, school news, obituaries, and what’s happening in the nation, state and locally.
“With obituaries, are they going to need to go to 11 different mortuary sites (on the internet) and who knows how many others, if they can even find it? Will they? I don’t think so. It’s critically important (to keep your newspaper),” Beermann said. “By picking up the paper, I can get all that.”
So what will happen in communities if they lose their newspapers?
“It will be a very serious blow to our society,” Beermann said. “It won’t be a society as we know it. I suppose you will have people who capture a headline here and there, but there is no way to go for the story. We already are seeing that in some cities. That’s the problem today.
“It is important to get the (full) story. You get the story in the newspaper, not just the headlines. It is important we educate people. I don’t think people know how important this is.”