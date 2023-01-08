It’s been said the past is experience, the present is experiment and the future is expectation.
With the new year in its infancy, it seems appropriate to take a break from the experiment of the present and make predictions about what 2023 will bring based on our expectations.
Members of the Daily News’ editorial staff sat down this week to discuss what might be in store. As with most predictions and expectations, ours are loosely based in reality. So while some of these are within the realm of possibility, most are simply silly little products of a news team whose heads are still spinning from everything 2022 threw our direction. None should be taken too seriously.
Without further ado, these are some of the events that may (but most likely won’t) happen in the next 12 months:
In February, the Norfolk City Council will pass a measure officially adopting the 1972 Yes hit “Roundabout” as the community’s official anthem.
* * *
Work on Johnson Park will wrap up, and the addition of the world’s largest fork will attract tourists and novelty lovers from all over the globe who are looking for a taste of “The Good Life.”
* * *
The Benjamin Avenue reconstruction project will suffer delays as the street’s potholes unionize.
* * *
Defendants in Madison County Court will tell the judge how sorry they are for their crime and even apologize to the victims. Critics on social media, however, will doubt their sincerity.
* * *
Also in Madison County Court, a defendant will use icy roads as an excuse for missing a court date. The judge, however, will not believe the defendant as the court date was to take place in July.
* * *
The Downtown Norfolk Association will establish its own New Year’s Rockin’ Eve celebration. Instead of dropping a ball like in Times Square, Norfolk will lower a utensil, thereby “sticking a fork in” the previous year.
* * *
Outspoken Norfolk resident Jim McKenzie will stand up to be heard at a city council meeting. We’re not ruling out the possibility that he also will appear at a meeting of the Norfolk Planning Commission.
* * *
Demands to install a window in the men’s restroom at the Madison County Courthouse gain traction after a juvenile passes out while trying to reach the exit.
* * *
People will become more civilized on social media. (How could it get worse, right?)
* * *
After being repeatedly mistaken for actor Sam Elliot, Norfolk businessman John Dinkel makes the tough decision to shave his mustache.
* * *
Elon Musk strikes a deal with Norfolk officials to relocate Twitter headquarters to Norfolk. In a show of support, conservative men in Nebraska start wearing only musk-scented cologne.
* * *
Tired of tripping over boxes in the hallway, Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division starts a GoFundMe for the necessary police department expansion. A hashtag snafu makes the campaign go viral and the entire amount needed is raised in one weekend.
* * *
The Nebraska football team will go to a bowl game.
* * *
Former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will be appointed to the U.S. Senate, as well as to the presidency of the Pete Ricketts Fan Club.
* * *
A parking garage will be built in downtown Norfolk. It will be as fun as the vintage Fisher Price Little People parking garage play set led Gen-Xers to believe it would be.
* * *
A new car wash will open in Norfolk, and a strip mall will fill to capacity.
* * *
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen gives a literal meaning to pork barrel politics when he announces plans to run the state government like a business and allows pigs on the floor of the Legislature.
* * *
A new restaurant called Red Cow/Big Pig will open in Hadar. Owners say there is no affiliation with another similarly named business nearby.
* * *
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger captures one of the FBI’s most wanted, Ruja Ignatova, during a routine traffic stop. The Daily News’ court reporter, Austin Svehla, gets the scoop.
* * *
Downtown development promises five new nautical-themed bars by 2025. Norfolk subsequently becomes the official headquarters for the Great Navy for the State of Nebraska.
* * *
U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy steps down after only two weeks as speaker of the House, prompting Rep. Mike Flood (R-Neb) to launch a surprise bid to become House speaker. In doing so, Flood threw up his hands, saying, “Let’s ‘Flood’ this house!”
* * *
Tom Brady will retire. Wait. No, he won’t.
* * *
In December, the Norfolk City Council will cave to the pressure of the same 20 people who complain on social media and vote to get rid of roundabouts. Restricted crossing U-turns (R-CUTs) are installed in their place.