Newman Grove Public Schools was recognized by the U.S. Department of Education on Thursday for its efforts to reduce environmental impact and to implement sustainability education.
Newman Grove was one of five districts and more than 27 schools around the country to receive awards for environmental protection efforts. Gerald Otte-Blair Middle School in Blair was the only other school in Nebraska to be recognized.
Many sustainability efforts implemented at Newman Grove were reasons why the district received the department’s District Sustainability Award.
Besides building a new school featuring efficient HVAC systems and energy-efficient doors and windows, many programs at Newman Grove manage environmental protection projects on a regular basis.
The school’s FFA program oversees recycling and maintains a greenhouse where lettuce is grown for the school cafeteria. The agriculture mechanics class partners with a local manufacturing company to collect and use its metal scrap in the welding course throughout the year.
Future Business Leaders of America and FFA groups also participate in a trash pickup on a local highway, among several other efforts.
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a department press release that many of the honorees support students in underserved communities. About 49% of Newman Grove students are socioeconomically disadvantaged.
“The pandemic has driven home the vital importance of school buildings and grounds; health and wellness; and hands-on authentic learning,” Cardona said. “I congratulate the selected schools, districts and postsecondary institutions, which are, through their sustainability practices, offering healthy, safe, efficient school environments and protecting our planet.”