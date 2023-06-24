Newman Grove offers sessions for residents to plan

NEWMAN GROVE — Newman Grove residents and stakeholders are invited to attend one of two open houses centered on reviewing the results of the community’s recent survey and planning for its next stages of growth and development in the next 10 years.
Two open house sessions are scheduled for Tuesday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to noon and 4 to 6 p.m.
Previously a workshop had been planned for June 7; however, due to a local funeral, it was postponed.
These open houses are taking the place of that previously scheduled workshop.
Residents interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP online at newmangrove2033.com ahead of the open house to assist with planning for meeting supplies and light refreshments.
Residents who cannot attend but are interested in this process are encouraged to complete a short survey.
The open house will include a presentation of the results from the communitywide survey that was made available to Newman Grove residents and stakeholders during May.
A total of 188 individuals responded to the survey. Topics included child care needs, housing issues, preferences for community projects and satisfaction with city facilities and services.
Tuesday’s event is now the next step in updating the community’s comprehensive development plan, which will guide all land use and development decisions over the next 10 years.
In February, about 50 residents attended a model building and community consensus workshop at the Newman Grove Community Center. Workshop attendees were asked to describe their connection to the community and identify projects needed in Newman Grove to continue to grow and improve by 2033.
Upon completion of the open house, the consultant team will draft the remainder of the plan.
It is being created under the direction of FIVE RULE Rural Planning of Kearney. The plan is scheduled to be presented to the Madison County Joint Planning Commission in July for recommendation and the Newman Grove City Council in August for adoption.